Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia issued ultimatum to Ukraine in 2022 to replace Zelensky with Medvedchuk, president says

by Boldizsar Gyori January 22, 2025 2:41 PM 2 min read
Viktor Medvedchuk at the session of the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 14, 2020. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia wanted to install pro-Kremlin oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk as Ukraine's president after forcing President Volodymyr Zelensky to step down, the Ukrainian head of state said on Jan. 22, citing a Kremlin ultimatum he received in the early days of the full-scale war.

"Some people came to me on the first days of the war, some people from Ukraine…They gave me the ultimatum from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Zelensky said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"They said that I have to go, and they will change me (for) Medvedchuk (as president)."

According to Zelensky, the ultimatum also demanded Ukraine recognize Russian occupation authorities in Donbas, change its constitution to commit to "neutrality," shrink its army to 50,000 troops, give up much of its weapon arsenal, and recognize Russian as an official language of Ukraine.

"This was not a negotiation; it’s an ultimatum," Zelensky said, adding that Russia’s points were similar to those later presented during unsuccessful peace talks in 2022 that took place in Turkey.

Formerly a Ukrainian lawmaker and businessman, Medvedchuk was among the leading pro-Russian figures in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion. He maintained close personal relations with Putin, the godfather of the oligarch's daughter.

Medvedchuk was detained by Ukrainian authorities in 2022 and exchanged with Russia later the same year.

Possible peace talks are again coming into focus as U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table. Zelensky said earlier during the forum that his country will seek to achieve a quick but just peace this year.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
