Kyiv’s Brookes CIL International School ranked among world’s best schools

Render picture shows Brookes CIL International School set to open in Kyiv in 2022. (Brookes CIL International School)

Kyiv’s Brookes CIL International School was listed among the top new international schools of 2022 by the U.S. education magazine The Knowledge Review.

“Another state-of-the-art international school is currently being completed in Kyiv, Ukraine,” The Knowledge Review wrote. “The architecturally unique building will be a hub for students to thrive across all areas.”

Brookes CIL International School is scheduled to open in 2022. The school’s specialist teaching environments will optimize learning with integrated technology. It will offer full access to modern, spacious classrooms, dining halls, and cafes, two makerspaces, professional sporting facilities, performance hall, science labs, multiple IT suites, a cooking hub, as well as music, podcast, and editing studios.

Render image shows the future sports center at Brookes CIL International School set to open in Kyiv in 2022. (Brookes CIL International School)

According to The Knowledge Review, more and more children across the world study in international schools. They are attracted by the wide opportunities offered by international education.

“A child gets a chance to study International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, and other programs with an opportunity to go to prestigious universities of the New and Old World in the future. In addition, international schools are a great place to make useful contacts that will certainly come in handy for building a successful career in the future. So, international school education is an excellent idea if you see your child's future in university education abroad,” The Knowledge Review wrote.

Render image shows the future rooftop of Brookes CIL International School that will open in Kyiv in 2022. (Brookes CIL International School)

Brookes CIL International School is a Candidate School for the PYP, MYP and DP. It is pursuing authorization as an IB World School. These are schools that share a common philosophy – a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education that Brookes CIL International School believes is important for our students. More information is available on our website.