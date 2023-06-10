Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Canada's Trudeau visits Kyiv, pays respect to Ukrainian soldiers

by Asami Terajima June 10, 2023 1:51 PM 1 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland (R) visit an exhibition of destroyed vehicles at Saint Michael's Square in Kyiv on June 10, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Valentyn Ogirenko/AFP via Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv on June 10, where he paid respect to fallen Ukrainian soldiers and laid a wreath at a memorial site at St. Michael's Cathedral.

Trudeau's visit comes as Ukraine suffers from more frequent airstrikes launched by Russian forces, including the wave of missile and drone attacks conducted in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts overnight.

This is the Canadian leader's second visit to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale war. He last visited Kyiv in May 2022, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky and reopened the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine amid war.

Zelensky and Trudeau last met at the G7 Hiroshima summit in May.

Author: Asami Terajima
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.