Canada's Trudeau visits Kyiv, pays respect to Ukrainian soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv on June 10, where he paid respect to fallen Ukrainian soldiers and laid a wreath at a memorial site at St. Michael's Cathedral.

Trudeau's visit comes as Ukraine suffers from more frequent airstrikes launched by Russian forces, including the wave of missile and drone attacks conducted in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts overnight.

This is the Canadian leader's second visit to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale war. He last visited Kyiv in May 2022, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky and reopened the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine amid war.

Zelensky and Trudeau last met at the G7 Hiroshima summit in May.