Canada pledges nearly $370 million in military aid for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for announcing a new military support package worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($367 million).



“Today, together with the Prime Minister of Canada, we discussed the defense needs of Ukraine and coordinated cooperation within the coalition of fighter jets,” Zelensky wrote on X.



They also focused on expanding training missions for Ukrainian pilots and additional training opportunities using Canadian flight simulators.



"This will strengthen our heroes on the battlefield,” Zelensky said.



Previously, Canada pledged 52.4 million Canadian dollars ($38.1 million) in aid during the global peace summit in Switzerland.

Also, in early June, the Canadian government announced sanctions against 11 Russian individuals and 16 entities who have been purportedly engaged in activities that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.