Friday, June 24, 2022
Centrenergo to import 1.5 million tons of coal to prevent outages

November 16, 2021 9:59 pmby Alexander Query
(www.centrenergo.com)

Ukraine’s coal stocks are currently less than half of the legal minimum for this time of year. As of Nov. 16, 23 blocks at Ukrainian coal power stations were at a standstill due to lack of coal.

The imports will come from Kazakhstan, Poland, the U.S. and Australia, Centrenergo announced on Nov. 16. The state-owned power company plans to import a total of 2.2 million tons for the heating season.

On Nov. 16, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reassured the country that it has sufficient electricity supplies, partly thanks to nuclear plants working at a higher capacity than usual.

