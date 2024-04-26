Russian strikes against Kharkiv Oblast city of Derhachi injures 4, including 3 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against the city of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on April 26 injured at least four people, including three children, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

The strikes hit a residential building in the center of the city, the governor said.

The four injured included a 4-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl, Syniehubov said. None of those wounded required hospitalization, he added.

Derhachi is located 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northwest of Kharkiv's city center and about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the Russian border.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.