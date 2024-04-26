Skip to content
Governor: Russian shelling of Nikopol injures 2, including 9-year-old boy

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2024 1:50 PM 1 min read
An apartment damaged by Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 26, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding two people, including a nine-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on April 26.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The other victim of the April 26 shelling is a 42-year-old man, according to Lysak.

The attack on Nikopol reportedly damaged four high-rise buildings and a gas pipeline.

Four people aged between 22 and 74 were injured in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district on April 25, Lysak reported earlier.

‘Why does everyone have 2 legs but me?’ Children learn to live with prosthetics after being injured by Russia’s war
Eleven-year-old Oleksandr Reshetniak from Kharkiv Oblast still vividly remembers holding the stump of his torn-off leg, trying to stop the bleeding. On Jan. 17, Oleksandr and his 13-year-old cousin Alina were heading to a grocery store in his native village of Malyi Burluk, near Kupiansk, in the ea…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
