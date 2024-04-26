Governor: Russian shelling of Nikopol injures 2, including 9-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding two people, including a nine-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on April 26.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The other victim of the April 26 shelling is a 42-year-old man, according to Lysak.

The attack on Nikopol reportedly damaged four high-rise buildings and a gas pipeline.

Four people aged between 22 and 74 were injured in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district on April 25, Lysak reported earlier.