Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 29 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova April 26, 2024 11:36 AM 2 min read
A garage destroyed by a Russian attack on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 25, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed five people and wounded another 29, regional authorities reported early on April 26.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, five civilians were killed and another eight were injured Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

According to Filashkin, Russian troops launched a total of 15 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements, destroying or damaging almost 40 houses, an apartment building, administrative and industrial buildings, a coffee house and a cultural institution.

Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 20 other settlements in the region overnight and on April 25, wounding six people, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

The strikes against Kherson Oblast reportedly damaged an apartment building, six houses, a shopping mall, a kindergarten, an agricultural facility and cars.

A Russian April 25 missile attack on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast injured 11 people, including railway workers, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Two other women aged 73 and 60 were reportedly wounded in a village near Kupiansk.

Russian troops targeted over 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in the past day, damaging homes, a railway station, and an agricultural facility, Syniehubov added.

Four more people aged between 22 and 74 were wounded when Russian troops hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 17 times in the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Four houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attacks, according to Lysak.

Sumy Oblast fortifies amid looming threat of Kharkiv attack
A group of military officers, local police chiefs, border guards, emergency service workers, and farmers gather around a map of Sumy Oblast’s Myropillia community in an undisclosed location around a mile from Russia. The air raid siren doesn’t interrupt the meeting, which is devoted t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet


Author: Dinara Khalilova
