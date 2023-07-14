Media: Bulgaria joins EU ammunition for Ukraine initiative

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria has decided to join the EU initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine, the Sofia Globe reported on July 14, citing information from the government.

In May, the EU finalized a deal to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery rounds for its fight against Russian aggression. The first step is to quickly send supplies from the standing European arsenals, and the second is a joint purchase of new shells.

Until now, Bulgaria was the only EU country except Ireland not to join the European Defense Agency's project aimed at jointly purchasing ammunition for Ukraine.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Politico on June 15 that Sofia aims to join the EU's ammunition initiative.

This comes on top of aid already delivered or discussed by the new cabinet of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, which has been taking more active steps in Ukraine's support, despite opposition from President Rumen Radev.