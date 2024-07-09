Skip to content
News Feed, Civilian casualties, Kyiv, Ukraine, Russian attack, War
Boy's body found under rubble in Kyiv, death toll of July 8 attack rises to 27

by Elsa Court July 9, 2024 8:37 AM 1 min read
Recovery operations at the site of a building hit in Russia's attack on July 8, 2024. (Interior Ministry / Telegram)
The body of a boy was found under the rubble of a building hit by a Russian strike in Kyiv's Schevchenkyvskyi district, bringing the death toll of the July 8 attack on the city to 27, the Interior Ministry said on July 9.

Among the dead are four children, the Interior Ministry said. Another 117 people were injured in Kyiv and seven were rescued from buildings that had been damaged in the strike.

Emergency services are still working at three sites, the ministry said.

Schevchenkyvskyi district is the location of both a residential building hit in Russia's strike and the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, which Russia directly targeted.

The Russian military struck the children's hospital with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU), killing at least two people and injuring at least 50.

Russia launched another attack against Kyiv later during the day, with debris damaging a maternity hospital in another district, killing seven people.

Author: Elsa Court
WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
