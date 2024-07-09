Boy's body found under rubble in Kyiv, death toll of July 8 attack rises to 27

This audio is created with AI assistance

The body of a boy was found under the rubble of a building hit by a Russian strike in Kyiv's Schevchenkyvskyi district, bringing the death toll of the July 8 attack on the city to 27, the Interior Ministry said on July 9.

Among the dead are four children, the Interior Ministry said. Another 117 people were injured in Kyiv and seven were rescued from buildings that had been damaged in the strike.

Emergency services are still working at three sites, the ministry said.

Schevchenkyvskyi district is the location of both a residential building hit in Russia's strike and the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, which Russia directly targeted.

The Russian military struck the children's hospital with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU), killing at least two people and injuring at least 50.

Russia launched another attack against Kyiv later during the day, with debris damaging a maternity hospital in another district, killing seven people.