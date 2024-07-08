Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, July 8 attack, War, Missile attack, Russia, Kh-101
Russian missile struck children's hospital in Kyiv following 'programmed route,' source says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 8, 2024 10:25 PM 2 min read
Medical personnel (C) stand amid the rubble of the destroyed building of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the Okhmatdyt hospital on July 8 using a Kh-101 cruise missile in accordance with a programmed route, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack was deliberate, a source in on of Ukraine's top security agencies said.

The Russian military struck the Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, on the morning of July 8, killing at least two people and injuring at least 16, including seven children, according to local authorities.

Fragments of the rear body of the Kh-101 cruise missile with a serial number and part of the missile's rudder were found at the scene, the State Security Service said earlier in the day.

The source confirmed that the strike was carried out with the Kh-101 cruise missile, referring to the obtained video footage from the moment of the attack.

The missile's appearance in the video matches the design of the Kh-101 cruise missile, the source said. This is indicated by two wings in the lower part of the missile and three control rudders.

"In front of the rudders in the lower part of the missile body, there is an engine," the source added.

"This is typical of the Kh-101 missile, in which the engine extends from the missile body after launching from an aircraft."

The missile was aimed exactly at the hospital, considering the route it followed in the video, the source said.

"It (the missile) was not damaged by air defense systems and hit exactly the target it was programmed to hit," the source added.

Russia launched a mass missile attack on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of July 8, killing at least 36 civilians and injuring 149 others, according to the State Emergency Service.

Ukrainian forces downed 30 out of the 38 missiles launched on Ukraine in the morning of July 8, according to the Air Force report.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine news
2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
