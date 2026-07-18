Botswana warns Russia trafficking its citizens into Ukraine war at 'alarming rate'

Russia is escalating its luring men from Botswana into the country under false pretenses and forcing them into active combat, Botswana's International Relations Ministry said in a statement published July 18.

The recruitment operation is escalating "at an alarming rate," the government said.

Moscow has been recruiting foreign fighters from developing countries since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, luring personnel with promises of high salaries, benefits, and Russian citizenship. Reports of forced deception, coercion, and outright trafficking have also been documented.

Botswana warned its citizens to be wary of "deceptive recruitment schemes" that lure them abroad under "false pretenses."

"These individuals are often promised employment opportunities, only to discover upon arrival that they are being forced into active combat," the ministry said. Once recruits are in Russia, Botswana's ability to assist victims of these schemes is "extremely limited."

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The government urged citizens to be cautious of foreign job offers that offer unusually high salaries, lack clear English-language contracts, or encourage travel without proper documentation.

The ministry did not disclose how many citizens it believes have been trafficked into Russia's war thus far.

Botswana's warning comes just a few months after Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) warned in April that Russia is preparing to recruit at least 18,500 foreigners into its Armed Forces in 2026.

According to HUR, Moscow has provided specific mobilization targets for enlistment officers with an aim of having foreign fighters compose between 0.5% and 3.5% of personnel in any one given area of the front line, depending on the region.

Moscow has intensified efforts to expand its influence across Africa through propaganda outlets such as TASS and RT, while also recruiting fighters from the continent. In February, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that at least 1,780 citizens of various African countries are fighting for Russia.