Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

The blockade at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing, the last Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint remaining blocked, has been lifted, and the movement of trucks there has resumed, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Jan. 16.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.

According to Poland's Border Guard, the truckers ended their protest at 8 p.m. local time.

"Registration and passage of trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual," the Border Guard Service said.

Border guards urge drivers to consider this information when planning international transportation.

Polish truckers started blocking three crossings with Ukraine on Nov. 6, 2023, in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers, causing massive lines on the border and negatively impacting Ukraine's economy.

The truckers launched the demonstration because the influx of Ukrainian drivers following Russia's full-scale invasion harmed their livelihoods. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

The blockade had left thousands of Ukrainian truckers stranded in long lines for weeks in freezing temperatures.

A fourth border crossing, at Medyka-Shehyni, was temporarily blocked by Polish farmers, who suspended their blockade after reaching a deal with the government on Jan. 6.