Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2024 6:06 PM
Trucks stand in line in Medyka, Poland, amid an ongoing blockade by Polish truckers on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.

Earlier the same day, Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak announced that Warsaw had reached an agreement with the Polish truckers who would end their blockade of the border until March 1.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing, the success of which will determine whether the truckers resume their protest after March 1.

According to Klimczak, the protesters also agreed to end the blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, a key crossing for cargo vehicles at the Ukrainian-Polish border. The Border Guard Service provided no information on the situation at that checkpoint.

Almost 700 trucks are currently waiting in line to enter Ukraine at Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, the Border Guard Service wrote.

Anger and disappointment in endless lines of Ukrainian trucks at Polish border
As Polish haulers’ blockade of border checkpoints with Ukraine stretches into its second month, thousands of Ukrainian truckers remain stranded in huge lines waiting to cross into their homeland. They say they’re losing patience. Though the estimated waiting time has somewhat dropped since the star…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

“Registration and passage of cargo vehicles across the border in both directions is carried out as usual. The border guards work together with the employees of the control services to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks.”

Polish truckers started blocking three crossings with Ukraine on Nov. 6, 2023, in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers, causing massive lines on the border and negatively impacting Ukraine's economy.

The truckers launched the demonstration on the grounds that the influx of Ukrainian drivers following Russia's full-scale invasion harmed their livelihoods. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

The blockade left thousands of Ukrainian truckers stranded in long lines for weeks in freezing temperatures.

A fourth border crossing, at Medyka-Shehyni, was temporarily blocked by Polish farmers, who suspended their blockade after reaching a deal with the government on Jan. 6.

Ukrainian retailers face big losses, disruptions due to Polish border blockade
As the Polish trucker blockade of Ukrainian haulers heads toward the one-month mark, the toll on Ukraine’s businesses is adding up. As of Dec. 4, around 2,500 trucks are stuck at the Ukrainian border with Poland waiting to cross because of the protests, which started on Nov. 6
The Kyiv IndependentNina Mishchenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

