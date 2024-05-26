Border Guard: Buildup of Russian troops along Sumy border not enough for major attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia does not have enough troops for a major attack in Sumy Oblast but may still attempt to invade the region, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said on television on May 26.



Demchenko said that he does not see a Russian “group that could achieve strategic goals” near Sumy Oblast despite a buildup of troops. But he stressed that Ukraine must “be prepared for any action.”

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 26 that "Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometers northwest – they gather another group of troops near our border."



Sumy Oblast borders Russia in northeastern Ukraine and lies west of Kharkiv Oblast where Russian troops launched a new offensive on May 10.

The region suffers daily shelling by Russia and Ukrainian troops regularly fight off Russian sabotage groups conducting raids across the border.



The region was liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.



On May 21, Demchenko warned that Russia has "certain units" on the Sumy Oblast border, and a limited attack is possible.



"It is in order to stretch the front line, the line of active combat operations, and actually stretch (Ukraine's) defense forces," he added.



Demchenko’s comments come after Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, suggested in mid-May that Russian forces may launch an offensive in Sumy Oblast along the lines of the ongoing offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine has built up its fortifications in Sumy Oblast in recent months and authorities have ordered evacuations from the region.