News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Russia-Ukraine border
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert May 26, 2024 2:55 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces attacked 10 settlements along the Sumy Oblast border on May 25, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Khotin, and Nova Sloboda came under fire throughout the day.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and  Grad MLRS.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Daily attacks are a matter of course in the heavily assailed communities along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, with Ukrainian authorities ordering further evacuations from the region.

The State Border Guard Service warned on May 21 that the possibility of a new Russian offensive against Sumy Oblast cannot be ruled out.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
