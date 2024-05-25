Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 settlements along the Sumy Oblast border on May 25, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Khotin, and Nova Sloboda came under fire throughout the day.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Daily attacks are a matter of course in the heavily assailed communities along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, with Ukrainian authorities ordering further evacuations from the region.

The State Border Guard Service warned on May 21 that the possibility of a new Russian offensive against Sumy Oblast cannot be ruled out.