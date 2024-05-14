Skip to content
News Feed, Kyrylo Budanov, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, War, Russian offensive
Budanov sees stabilization signs in Kharkiv Oblast hostilities

by Kateryna Denisova May 14, 2024 1:35 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov in Kyiv on Sept. 5, 2023. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The situation in Kharkiv Oblast "is not catastrophic," and there are indicators pointing toward stabilization, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on national television on May 14.

Budanov's statement came after he reportedly told the New York Times a day earlier that the situation in the region "was on the edge" and "moved toward critical every hour."

Despite that, Budanov told the New York Times he expects that Russia's attempted offensive in Kharkiv Oblast would last "for another three or four days," after which they may attack Sumy Oblast.

"It is definitely not true to say that Russia has had a significant success (in Kharkiv Oblast). At the same time, we must remember that the situation is quite tense and changing very rapidly," Budanov said on television.

Russian troops have been blocked on the frontiers they had reached, according to the military intelligence chief. Ukraine's operation to further stabilize the situation and start to push Russian troops back across the border is ongoing, Budanov said.

Oleh Syniehubov, the Kharkiv Oblast governor, reported on "active firefights" on the northern outskirts of the town of Vovchansk on May 14. Ukraine's General Staff said earlier the same day that Ukrainian soldiers had "changed positions" near the village of Lukiantsi.

Budanov said that Moscow was planning a similar operation in Sumy Oblast. "Small" Russian units are deployed along the border, "but the situation has not yet allowed them to take active action and start realizing their plan," Budanov said.

"The situation is not catastrophic right now. This is generally an information operation to sow chaos and panic, backed up by actions on the ground," he added.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:14 PM

Putin to visit China on May 16-17, meet Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, RIA Novosti reported on May 14, citing the Kremlin press service.
10:59 AM

FT: Moldova, EU to sign security pact.

Moldova and the EU intend to sign a security agreement in the next week, increasing cooperation in the spheres of defense, cyber threats, and foreign interference to "unprecedented levels," the Financial Times reported on May 14.
7:45 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down all of the 18 Russian attack drones overnight on May 14, the Air Force said in its morning update. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula.
6:36 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.