Ukraine intercepts Russian sabotage group near border in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Border guards repelled an attack by Russian saboteurs in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on April 15.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

Ukrainian border guards fired on the Russian reconnaissance group as it was attempting to break into Sumy Oblast, the State Border Guard Service said on Telegram.

After an attempted gunfight, Russian saboteurs retreated, according to the report.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border settlements four times, targeting three communities in the area, the local authorities reported.