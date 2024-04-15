Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Ukraine intercepts Russian sabotage group near border in Sumy Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 11:11 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of Zhuravlyne Lake in Hlybne in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC UA:PBC/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Border guards repelled an attack by Russian saboteurs in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on April 15.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

Ukrainian border guards fired on the Russian reconnaissance group as it was attempting to break into Sumy Oblast, the State Border Guard Service said on Telegram.

After an attempted gunfight, Russian saboteurs retreated, according to the report.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border settlements four times, targeting three communities in the area, the local authorities reported.

Why is Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast?
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast have left some villages resembling the ruins of Bakhmut and Marinka, officials have said, as Moscow’s forces continue to escalate aerial bombardments against homes and civilian infrastructure in the area. In the latest strikes, one person was killed…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
