Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Russia, China, Banking, Currency
Edit post

Bloomberg: Trade of yuan in Russia's foreign exchange market reaches record high

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2024 10:25 PM 1 min read
A Chinese citizen is counting Chinese yuan in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, on February 20, 2024. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The trade of Chinese yuan on Russia's foreign exchange market has grown to a record high as the share of euros and dollars have dropped, Bloomberg reported on April 8, citing data from Russia's central bank.  

The data was another illustration of the increasing importance of the yuan in Russia's economy amid the growing de-coupling from Western financial systems.

The trade turnover of yuan in March was 53% of the total foreign currency exchanges, compared to just 3% in March 2022.

Russia has sought to reduce the usage of dollars and euros in its economy, referring to the currencies as "toxic."

Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said that the "share of the dollar and the euro has practically halved" over the past year.

At the same time, Western sanctions have also impacted Russia's ability to make payments in yuan.

The Russian state-controlled media outlet Izvestia reported in March that several Chinese banks had stopped accepting payments from Russia in yuan, fearing ramifications of U.S. sanctions.

China has fostered close ties with Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, tightening economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in China on official visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Beijing, China, on a state visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on the morning of April 8.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.