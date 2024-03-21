Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, Business, Sanctions, Banking
Edit post

Russian media: Several Chinese banks stop accepting yuan payments from Russia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2024 10:29 AM 2 min read
A Chinese citizen is counting Chinese yuan in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, on February 20, 2024. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several Chinese banks have stopped accepting payments from Russia in Chinese yuan, fearing ramifications of U.S. sanctions, the Russian state-controlled outlet Izvestia reported on March 21, citing representatives of the Russian baking sector and business.

These institutions include Ping An Bank, Bank of Ningbo, China Guangfa Bank, Kunshan Rural Commercial Bank, Great Wall West China Bank, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank, Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank, and China Zheshang Bank, said Alexey Poroshin, the director of the Pervaya Gruppa firm, in a comment for Izvestia.

While the reported issues with yuan payments began in mid-January, complications with financial transactions between Russia and China started last December amid tightening Western sanctions.

Chinese banks first reportedly began rejecting payments in U.S. dollars, which could be easily tracked by American authorities. Last month, China's Chouzhou Commercial Bank ended operations in Russia and Belarus, while three other major Chinese banks stopped accepting any payments from sanctioned Russian institutions.

According to Izvestia's sources, the recent restrictions on yuan payments are caused by concerns about secondary sanctions and pressure from the U.S.

Despite the ongoing issues, Russian businesses are finding ways to circumvent this barrier. Around 80% of Russian enterprises that regularly work with China opened branches in "friendly countries" that were not subjected to sanctions, allowing them to process the payments, Izvestia wrote.

Russian business leaders believe that the situation will likely improve in the future, as Moscow and Beijing are both interested in continued cooperation.

China has fostered close ties with Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, tightening economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May
This might be Putin’s first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.