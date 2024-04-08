Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, China, Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine, Diplomacy
Edit post

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in China on official visit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Beijing, China, on a state visit on April 8, 2024.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Beijing, China, on a state visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on the morning of April 8.

The head of Moscow's diplomacy is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during his two-day trip to China.

In a statement on its website published on April 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the officials would discuss "cooperation in the international arena" and "hot topics," including Russia's war against Ukraine – which the statement called the "Ukrainian crisis."

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

The West has remained suspicious of China's partnership with Russia while at the same time appealing to Beijing to use its influence and sway Moscow toward ending the war against Ukraine.

Bloomberg wrote on April 7 that the U.S. is cautioning its allies about China's increased backing of Russia, which includes supplying geospatial intelligence to aid Moscow in its war.

Reuters reported, citing five sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit China in May to meet Xi Jinping.

Borrell calls on China to back Ukraine’s peace formula, sway Russia toward peace
“This war has to finish. And in order to finish the war, there have to be negotiations for peace,” the EU’s top diplomat said at a joint press conference with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
