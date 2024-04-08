Russian FM Lavrov arrives in China on official visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Beijing, China, on a state visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on the morning of April 8.

The head of Moscow's diplomacy is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during his two-day trip to China.

In a statement on its website published on April 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the officials would discuss "cooperation in the international arena" and "hot topics," including Russia's war against Ukraine – which the statement called the "Ukrainian crisis."

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

The West has remained suspicious of China's partnership with Russia while at the same time appealing to Beijing to use its influence and sway Moscow toward ending the war against Ukraine.

Bloomberg wrote on April 7 that the U.S. is cautioning its allies about China's increased backing of Russia, which includes supplying geospatial intelligence to aid Moscow in its war.

Reuters reported, citing five sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit China in May to meet Xi Jinping.