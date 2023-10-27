Bloomberg: China to skip talks on Ukraine peace formula

This audio is created with AI assistance

China is not expected to participate in this weekend's upcoming Ukraine peace formula meeting in Malta, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 26.

China's expected absence from the Malta talks marks a setback in attempts to garner international support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and to sway Beijing away from Moscow.

The peace formula meeting, set to take place on Oct. 28 and 29, will bring together representatives from 55 nations to discuss the implementation of lasting peace in Ukraine. Nations attending include Group of Seven (G7) countries, South Africa, India, Qatar, and Turkey. Chile and Brazil are also expected to attend the meeting virtually.

The Malta summit follows a series of international peace formula gatherings hosted in different countries, including Denmark in June and Saudi Arabia in August. China previously sent delegates to the Jeddah meeting.

After a Chinese delegate attended the Jeddah peace talks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the news outlet Interfax-Ukraine that China's participation was "a historic victory."

However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing in October indicated that ties between Russia and China remain strong. Russia relies heavily on economic support from China to fund the war in Ukraine, due to the isolating effects of Western sanctions.

Zelensky first unveiled the 10-point peace formula in November 2022 at the G20 summit. Supported by many Western allies, the plan calls for the restoration of the Ukraine's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes.