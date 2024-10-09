Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Ukraine
Battlefield situation calls for decisive action to end war in 2025, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova October 9, 2024 7:31 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorating Ukrainian soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces on the Territorial Defense Day of Ukraine in Kyiv on Oct. 7, 2024. (Oleg Palchyk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The situation on the battlefield calls for decisive action to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine "no later than in 2025," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his visit to Croatia on Oct. 9.

"In October, November and December we have a real chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice — the choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025," Zelensky said.

Speaking at the "Ukraine - South East Europe" summit, he added that Kyiv is counting on the leadership of U.S. President Joe Biden as well as "strong and wise steps" from the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy "to bring security and peace to Europe."

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Zelensky's remarks come days after Ukrainian forces withdrew from Vuhledar, one of the key strongholds of Ukraine's defense of southern Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have been also focusing their efforts against the towns of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.

Kyiv has been working on the points of peace formula since July and is going to finish a document peace framework by November while preparing for the second peace summit, according to Zelensky.

Next to this, Ukraine developed a victory plan "that can bridge the gap between the current situation and the successful peace summit."

The five-point plan has been presented to Biden during Zelensky's trip to the U.S. in late September. Kyiv was planning to unveil it to other leaders at the Ramstein-format meeting later this week, but the summit was postponed after Biden had canceled his overseas travel.

"When the plan is fully implemented, Russia will lose the ability to threaten Europe," Zelensky said.

As signs of talks about West Germany model for Ukraine peace emerge, experts weigh in on feasibility
Ukraine is seeking membership in the NATO military alliance as a part of its plan to end Russia’s war, and recent reports suggest a West Germany model is seriously being discussed among Kyiv and its allies. During a September visit to the U.S., Head of the Presidential Office
2:27 AM

Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.
