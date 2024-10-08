Skip to content
Russian forces outnumbered Ukrainians tenfold in battle for Vuhledar, commander says

by Kateryna Denisova October 8, 2024 5:15 PM 2 min read
View by drone of the bombed-out town of the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 22, 2024. (Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops committed to the capture of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast outnumbered defending Ukrainian forces by around 9:1, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Glavkom published on Oct. 8.

Kyiv announced the withdrawal from Vuhledar on Oct. 2, after Russian forces first swarmed the town's flanks and then entered its urban area.

The 72nd Mechanized Brigade had defended Vuhledar, one of the key strongholds of Ukraine's defense of southern Donetsk Oblast, for over two years without rotations.

Located roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vuhledar has faced a heavy Russian onslaught since 2022.

According to Okhrimenko, Moscow deployed Russia's 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, 39th Brigade, 57th Brigade, 91st Separate Rifle Regiment and other units to the final assault Vuhledar.

"The enemy's forces had superiority in tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, anti-tank weapons, and personnel," the commander said.

The attacking side can gain an advantage on the battlefield if it has three times as many forces and means as the other one, Okhrimenko said, referring to a ballpark ratio commonly upheld in military doctrine around the world.

"It was 1:9 in Vuhledar. You can objectively understand the chances to hold this settlement and the line of defense in the brigade's sector of responsibility," he added.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Apart from Vuhledar, Russian forces have been focusing their efforts against the Donetsk Oblast cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.

What the fall of Vuhledar would mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine
The long-embattled town of Vuhledar, key to Ukrainian defenses in the southeastern part of Donetsk Oblast, is under threat of encirclement and is being “razed to the ground,” according to reports on Sept. 24. Located 50 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, the strategic roadway junction, Vuhledar is often…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.