Ramstein-format meeting postponed after Biden cancels foreign visits

The next summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) scheduled for Oct. 12 in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his overseas travel to handle Hurricane Milton, AFP reported on Oct. 9, citing a statement by the Ramstein Air Base.

Biden was supposed to convene a first leader-level meeting of the Ramstein summit in Germany weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election, where President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to present his victory plan.

The U.S. president put off his visits to Germany and Angola in order to oversee the emergency response to Hurricane Milton, according to the White House's spokesperson.

No new date for the summit was announced.

"Announcements about future Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetings will be forthcoming," the statement read.

The Kyiv Independent reached out for comment to Ukraine’s Presidential Office but has not received a response at the time of publication.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is the U.S.-led group consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last Ramstein meeting on Sept. 6 was the group's 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

During the last one, Zelensky was present in person, securing more military aid from allies, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada.

Zelensky already presented his five-point plan to Biden during his trip to the U.S. in late September. Ukraine's president also discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as members of Congress.

The plan includes military and diplomatic elements, such as Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, though the full details of the peace framework have not been made public.

According to Kyiv, the goal is to bolster Ukraine’s negotiating position and pressure Russia into agreeing to a just peace.

Kyiv also may be offered "more concrete steps" regarding its NATO membership during the Ramstein summit, the Washington Post reported, citing an undisclosed diplomat.