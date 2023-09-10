Air Force: 26 of 33 Shahed drones shot down flying toward Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than two dozen drones over Kyiv during Russia's overnight drone attack, Kyiv City Military Administration Head Serhii Popko reported on Sept. 10.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones "entered the capital in groups and from different directions," Popko said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that drone debris fell in four districts in the western part of the city, injuring one person.

According to the Air Force, published hours later, Russian forces launched 33 Shaheds toward Kyiv Oblast, and 26 were shot down by the air defense. The attack, the report said, was carried out from Russia's Kursk Oblast, located about 450 kilometers north of Kyiv.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the drone debris damaged a multi-story apartment building, but there were no casualties in the area, according to Popko. He said that most of the debris fell on an open, undeveloped area. Cars, trolleybus power lines, and a road surface were damaged.