Russian attack on Kyiv injures 1

Drone debris fell in at least four areas of the city, including Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in the early hours of Sept. 10. One person in the Podilskyi district was reportedly injured.

First responders were also dispatched to the Solomianskyi district, where debris caused fire. There was no damage to infrastructure, however, a few cars were damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. Emergency medical assistance was provided to the injured person in Podilskyi.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris fell inside a high-rise, causing a fire. Local residents put out the fire themselves, according to the city administration.