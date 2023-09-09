Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces make gains near Robotyne, Klishchiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2023 11:41 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo credit: Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's armed forces have made gains south of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.

Over the course of the day, 26 combat clashes took place, while Russian forces also launched two missile attacks, 29 air strikes, and fired 14 rocket salvos from multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff said.

In Luhansk Oblast, more than 20 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire, more than 20 settlements were hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and over 35 in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces have taken control of more than half of the village of Klishchiivka, located south of Bakhmut, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Sept. 8.

"There is still a small part (of the village), maybe a street and a half, that the enemy is trying to partially control, but they are not succeeding," Zhorin said of the situation in the embattled Donetsk Oblast settlement.

"We have created such conditions in this direction that Russian forces are unable to properly use their equipment."

According to the officer, Ukrainian forces have destroyed almost all Russian equipment in this sector, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. He added that Russian vehicles that remain are not used or utilized only for transport or logistical purposes.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

