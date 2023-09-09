General Staff: Ukrainian forces make gains near Robotyne, Klishchiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's armed forces have made gains south of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.

Over the course of the day, 26 combat clashes took place, while Russian forces also launched two missile attacks, 29 air strikes, and fired 14 rocket salvos from multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff said.

In Luhansk Oblast, more than 20 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire, more than 20 settlements were hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and over 35 in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces have taken control of more than half of the village of Klishchiivka, located south of Bakhmut, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Sept. 8.

"There is still a small part (of the village), maybe a street and a half, that the enemy is trying to partially control, but they are not succeeding," Zhorin said of the situation in the embattled Donetsk Oblast settlement.

"We have created such conditions in this direction that Russian forces are unable to properly use their equipment."

According to the officer, Ukrainian forces have destroyed almost all Russian equipment in this sector, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. He added that Russian vehicles that remain are not used or utilized only for transport or logistical purposes.