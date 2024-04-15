Authorities: Explosive ordnances injure 3 in Chernihiv, Kharkiv oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two energy workers and an elderly man were injured by explosive ordnances in Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts, regional authorities reported early on April 15.

Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia began its all-out war against the country, threatening thousands of people with deaths or injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Two energy workers repairing electrical networks in Chernihiv Oblast’s settlement close to the border with Russia were wounded when their car hit an explosive device, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

A 64-year-old man was injured when he stepped on an explosive device in the village of Martove near Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Economy Ministry said on April 4 that mine-related explosions have killed almost 300 civilians and injured 665 others in Ukraine.