Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Chernihiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, mines, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Authorities: Explosive ordnances injure 3 in Chernihiv, Kharkiv oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 10:32 AM 1 min read
A warning sign that reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a de-mining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two energy workers and an elderly man were injured by explosive ordnances in Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts, regional authorities reported early on April 15.

Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia began its all-out war against the country, threatening thousands of people with deaths or injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Two energy workers repairing electrical networks in Chernihiv Oblast’s settlement close to the border with Russia were wounded when their car hit an explosive device, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

A 64-year-old man was injured when he stepped on an explosive device in the village of Martove near Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Economy Ministry said on April 4 that mine-related explosions have killed almost 300 civilians and injured 665 others in Ukraine.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.