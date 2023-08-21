Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Authorities: 3 killed, 24 injured in Russian attacks over past day

by Dinara Khalilova August 21, 2023 11:55 AM 3 min read
Houses damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on Aug. 21, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three civilians and wounded 24 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 21.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted during this period — Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Casualties were reported in the last four regions.

Russia hit 129 Ukrainian settlements and 37 infrastructure facilities, according to the Defense Ministry's Military Media Center.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, grenade launchers, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation.

Russia launched 78 attacks against Kherson Oblast on Aug. 20, firing 377 projectiles from various weapons, the regional governor wrote. Two people were killed, and three were injured, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks reportedly hit residential areas, a critical infrastructure facility, and a factory in Kherson Oblast.

Twenty-three settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were targeted 92 times, the regional administration reported. A 61-year-old man was killed, and two other people were injured in Shyroke and Mala Tokmachka, the authorities added.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said it had received six reports about the destruction of houses due to Russian attacks.

The Russian military struck three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, with Kupiansk shelled “non-stop" on Aug. 20, according to the oblast governor. Eleven civilians were wounded in the city, including a paramedic, Oleh Synehuibov reported.

Local authorities recently began a mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Kupiansk district due to increased Russian attacks.

A 71-year-old man was also injured in Kharkiv Oblast’s Vovchansk, Synehuibov said on Telegram. The attacks reportedly damaged houses, enterprises, an apartment building, a post branch, an educational institution, a medical facility, and other civilian objects.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven civilians, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Two more people were injured in Katerynivka, some 15 kilometers southwest of Marinka, according to the official.

Russia targeted eight settlements and two communities in the region, damaging nine houses, an apartment building, and an administration building, added Kyrylenko.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

