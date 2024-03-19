Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 6 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova March 19, 2024 9:45 AM 2 min read
A house destroyed by a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 18-19, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and wounded six more over the past day, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, regional officials reported early on March 19.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian forces struck the city of Kherson and eight more settlements in the region overnight and on the previous day, killing three people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast hit residential areas, damaging two apartment buildings, according to Prokudin.

One person was killed and another one was injured in attacks on Donetsk Oblast’s village of Ocheretyne, some 15 kilometers northwest of the recently captured Avdiivka, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

Four more people were wounded in the town of Selydove when Russian troops hit it with S-300 missiles overnight, damaging over 20 houses, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

A Russian March 18 strike on a village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 62-year-old man, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Around 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were hit in the past day, with houses, an enterprise, and a cultural center being damaged, according to Syniehubov.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
3:37 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 50 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 18.
12:22 AM

Charles Michel: ‘Europe must prepare for war.’

If Europe wants to exist in peace it must shift to a “war economy” mode and significantly bolster defense capabilities in the face of the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on March 18.
