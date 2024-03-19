Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and wounded six more over the past day, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, regional officials reported early on March 19.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian forces struck the city of Kherson and eight more settlements in the region overnight and on the previous day, killing three people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast hit residential areas, damaging two apartment buildings, according to Prokudin.

One person was killed and another one was injured in attacks on Donetsk Oblast’s village of Ocheretyne, some 15 kilometers northwest of the recently captured Avdiivka, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

Four more people were wounded in the town of Selydove when Russian troops hit it with S-300 missiles overnight, damaging over 20 houses, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

A Russian March 18 strike on a village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 62-year-old man, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Around 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were hit in the past day, with houses, an enterprise, and a cultural center being damaged, according to Syniehubov.