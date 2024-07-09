Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 42, injure more than 200 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least 42 people and injured at least 206, with children reported among the casualties, regional authorities said on July 9.

The vast majority of the figures include civilians killed or injured during a mass missile attack on the morning of July 8.

Twenty-seven people were killed in Kyiv alone, including four children, the city authorities said. Some 117 residents were reported as injured in the capital, and at least two others were injured elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

The two largest cities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih – were also hit by missiles, leaving 11 people killed and 68 injured, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The injured victims include three 14-year-old teenagers from Kryvyi Rih, he added.

Two people – a 79-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man – were injured during attacks against the Nikopol district on July 8 and 9, Lysak reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack against Pokrovsk killed three people and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was killed in Toretsk, while three were injured in Novoekonomichne, two in Chasiv Yar, one in Shcherbynivka, and one in Novohrodivka, he said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was injured during a Russian attack against the border village of Lyptsi, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian missile attack against the Voznesensk district started a fire near a farm and residential buildings, injuring a 45-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

One resident of the Vorozhba community in Sumy Oblast was injured in a Russian attack on July 8, the regional military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three men were injured during Russian strikes against the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts, said Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor.

Chernihiv, Kherson, and Luhansk oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.