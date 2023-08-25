Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 10 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 25, 2023 3:45 PM 2 min read
Russian shelling damaged a supermarket in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least 10 more, including a child, local officials reported early on Aug. 25.

In Donetsk Oblast, six people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Five residents were wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove on Aug. 24. The artillery strike damaged a local supermarket, an administrative building, five high-rise buildings, and other civilian property, the governor said.

Russian strikes further injured one person in Avdiivka and damaged multiple residential buildings across the oblast, according to the report.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 59-year-old man was injured and hospitalized following a Russian strike against the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district on the morning of Aug. 25, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces carried out attacks also against Petropavlivka, Yurchenkove, Vovchansk, and other settlements, damaging residential houses, shops, power lines, and cars, the governor said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person died and three more were injured, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that a Russian strike killed a tractor driver on Aug. 24 while he was working on a field in the Stanislav community.

The same day, Russian forces targeted a residential area in the center of Kherson, damaging a house. Three people were injured, including a seven-year-old girl, the governor said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
