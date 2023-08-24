Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
4 injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast settlement

by Martin Fornusek August 24, 2023 3:33 PM 1 min read
Russian shelling damaged a supermarket in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the Kurakhove settlement in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 24, damaging a supermarket and injuring four women, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to the prosecutors, Russia launched the attack at around 11 a.m., targeting Kurakhove's center with artillery.

The shells hit a local supermarket with civilians inside. The four women aged between 25 and 66 suffered blast injuries and bruises, one of them was rescued from underneath the rubble, the prosecutors said.

All of them have been provided with medical assistance, the report noted.

Other projectiles hit an administrative building, near which two cars caught on fire. The shelling further damaged a critical infrastructure building and a residential building in the settlement, according to prosecutors.

Partially occupied Donetsk Oblast remains a site of hostilities since the start of the Russian aggression in 2014. Moscow's forces regularly target cities and villages that remain under Ukrainian control, with civilian casualties reported on a regular basis.

According to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, during the past day, Russian attacks killed one person in Chasiv Yar, and injured two in Iskra and two more in Avdiivka.

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 29 over past day
Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people and injuring at least 29 others, local officials reported early on Aug. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
