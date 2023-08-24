Russian strike against Kherson injures 3, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike against the center of Kherson on Aug. 24, injuring at least three people, including a seven-year-old girl, local officials reported.

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russia carried out the attack at around 11 a.m., hitting the roof of a residential house.

The girl who was among the three injured sustained wounds to her back, arm, and leg. She has been hospitalized and is in moderate condition, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The information on the total tally of the victims is being clarified, the governor added.

The southern city of Kherson has been a regular target of Russian attacks since its liberation in November 2022. Russian troops continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River that divides Kherson Oblast.

Overnight and during the past day, seven residents of Kherson Oblast have been injured in Russian strikes, the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.