1 killed, 5 injured in Russian attacks; Moscow launches mass drone strike on full-scale war's anniversary

by Martin Fornusek February 24, 2025 9:25 AM 1 min read
A multi-story building damaged by Russian drone debris in the Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 24, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian oblasts killed at least one civilian and injured at least five over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 24.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion, deploying 185 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 113 drones over 12 oblasts, while 71 decoy drones were lost without causing damage, the Air Force reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured three, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A high-rise building and 19 houses were reported as damaged.

One civilian was injured during an airstrike against the Hlukhiv community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drone attacks damaged port infrastructure, a house, and cars but inflicted no casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Drone debris also caused a fire at an unfinished multistory building in Kyiv Oblast's Brovary district, the State Emergency Service said. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no casualties were recorded, according to the statement.

Author: Martin Fornusek
