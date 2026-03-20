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At least 6 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

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by Polina Moroziuk
At least 6 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Damage following a Russian strike in the Zaporizhzhia district on the morning of March 20, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured 32 others over the past day, local authorities reported on March 20.

Russian forces launched 156 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which over 90 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 133. At least 19 drones evaded defenses and struck 13 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at seven locations.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured at least 13 others across multiple communities, local authorities said. Two men aged 37 and 33 were killed in the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, while a 62-year-old man died in the Velyka Pysarivka community.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured four others, including a child, in the regional center of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured as Russian forces targeted more than 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 65 and 40 were injured in Russian strikes on the Synelnykove district, while a 54-year-old woman suffered injuries in a Russian strike against the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks on the cities of Kramatorsk, Dobropillia, and Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Odesa Oblast, two people were injured when Russian drone strikes damaged two civilian commercial vessels flying the flags of Palau and Barbados, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said. The ships, loaded with grain and docked at the time of the attack, remained afloat.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured in Russian shelling in the village of Hrachivka in the Vilkhuvatka community, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

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The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastKherson OblastKharkivOdesa OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastSumy Oblast
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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