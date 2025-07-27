At least 6 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed at least six civilians and injured 20 more, regional authorities reported on July 27.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 83 drones overnight, 78 of which were taken out by air defenses.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces conducted nearly 70 attacks on 33 settlements, using guided bombs, FPV (first-person-view) drones, and drone-dropped explosives. Two civilians were killed by a landmine in the Esman community, while two others were injured in drone strikes across Hlukhiv and Sumy communities, the regional military administration said.

At least four municipalities reported infrastructure damage, including damage to administrative buildings, markets, and houses.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces shelled and drone-bombed over 30 towns and villages, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Eight people were injured, including a child, due to strikes on residential areas and infrastructure.

On the morning of July 27, an additional three civilians were wounded in separate Russian attacks. Damage was reported to several houses, apartment buildings, vehicles, and agricultural structures.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed and at least three were injured in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts, Governor Vadym Filashkin confirmed. Russian attacks damaged houses, shops, and industrial facilities in multiple towns.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured after Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery, Grad rockets, and drones. Residential houses and power lines were damaged, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian troops launched 810 strikes on 12 settlements, including 26 airstrikes and hundreds of FPV drone and artillery attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Two civilians were found dead under the rubble of a destroyed house in Stepnohirsk, where a rocket strike had triggered a fire.