The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Nations, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties, Russia
Edit post

August saw second-highest number of civilian casualties dealt by Russia to Ukraine this year, UN says

by Kateryna Denisova September 9, 2024 9:23 AM 2 min read
Rescue workers respond at the site of a Russian missile strike on a supermarket on Aug.10, 2024 in the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 184 civilians were killed and 856 injured in Ukraine in August, the U.N.'s human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said in a report released on Sept. 6.

This August is the month with the second-highest number of civilian casualties in 2024. July was "the deadliest month for civilians" since October 2022, according to a previous report.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (91%) and damage to educational and health facilities (95%) continued to occur in the Ukraine-controlled territory in August, the report said.

A Russian missile strike hit a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, killing 14 people and injuring 44 others, local authorities said.

On Aug. 26, Russia launched the largest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, striking 15 oblasts across the country. At least 25 energy facilities were damaged, including part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, according to the report.

Eight civilians were killed, and at least 23 suffered injuries as a result of the attack.

Russian forces also struck Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, with guided aerial bombs on Aug. 30, killing seven people and injuring over 90, according to authorities.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the U.N. estimates that at least 11,743 civilians have been killed and at least 24,614 injured. The actual figure of civilian casualties is likely much higher.

The number of dead and injured in fighting immediately after the outbreak of the full-scale war has yet to be fully accounted for, and some of the places that saw the heaviest combat in early 2022 are still under Russian occupation, making it all but impossible for outside observers to investigate.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine building underground weapons factories; Ukrainian drones hit Russian ammunition warehouse
Key developments on Sept. 7-8: * Russian offensive near Pokrovsk reportedly slowing down * Zelensky: Ukraine building underground weapons factories * Ukrainian drones hit ammunition warehouse in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast * Death toll of Russian Sept. 3 attack on Poltava rises to 58 * Russian dr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:56 PM  (Updated: )

Possible gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.