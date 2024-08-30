Russian attack on Kharkiv kills at least 4, injures 28

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv on Aug. 30 with guided aerial bombs, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring 28 others, local authorities reported.

The Russian strike hit a 12-story residential building in the city's Industrialnyi district, causing a fire. At least three people were killed, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv's Nemyshlianskyi district also came under attack, killing a child on a playground, according to Terekhov.

At least 28 people were injured in the strikes, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged partners to allow Ukraine to strike military air bases on Russian soil with Western-supplied weapons.

"We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror. This is an absolutely fair need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense," he said following the attack.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russia continues to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.