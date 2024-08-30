Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv, Russia, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills at least 4, injures 28

by Kateryna Denisova August 30, 2024 4:37 PM 2 min read
The burning 12-story residential building hit by Russian forces on Aug. 30, 2024, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv on Aug. 30 with guided aerial bombs, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring 28 others, local authorities reported.

The Russian strike hit a 12-story residential building in the city's Industrialnyi district, causing a fire. At least three people were killed, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv's Nemyshlianskyi district also came under attack, killing a child on a playground, according to Terekhov.

At least 28 people were injured in the strikes, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged partners to allow Ukraine to strike military air bases on Russian soil with Western-supplied weapons.

"We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror. This is an absolutely fair need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense," he said following the attack.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russia continues to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

Memorializing Ukraine’s fallen soldiers: One asked to be cremated so future fighters don’t ‘dig trenches in our bones’
Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a series of reports by the Kyiv Independent about the memorialization of Ukraine’s fallen soldiers. “I’m up for cremation,” Kostiantyn “Kostia” Yuzviuk wrote in a list of funeral requests in his newly created Telegram channel for friends in November 2022
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.