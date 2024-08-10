July was 'deadliest month' for Ukrainian civilians since October 2022, UN says

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 219 civilians were killed and 1,018 injured in Ukraine in July, making it "the deadliest month for civilians" since October 2022, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Aug. 9.

"The high number of casualties in July continues a trend of increasing civilian casualties since March 2024," reads the report.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (90%) and damage to educational and healthcare facilities (86%) continued to occur in the Ukraine-controlled territory in July, according to the report.

Russia carried out a mass aerial attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, targeting Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kryvyi Rih, among other cities, killing over 40 people and injuring at least 147, including seven children.

Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit during the Russian July 8 missile attack. Two people, including a doctor, were killed there while one hospital building was destroyed and four others damaged.

A boy who was evacuated from the Okhmatdyt children's hospital after the attack died at another Kyiv hospital on July 10.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the U.N. estimates that at least 11,520 civilians have been killed and at least 23,640 injured.

The actual figure of civilian casualties is likely much higher.

The number of dead and injured in fighting immediately after the outbreak of the full-scale war has yet to be fully accounted for, and some of the places that saw the heaviest combat in early 2022 are still under Russian occupation, making it all but impossible for outside observers to investigate.