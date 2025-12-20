At least 1 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person was killed and 20 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 20.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from occupied Crimea and 51 attack drones, including around 30 Shahed-type loitering munitions, as well as other UAVs such as Gerbera and drones of other types.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down or electronically suppressed 31 drones, according to the Air Force. Ballistic missiles and 20 attack drones reportedly reached their targets in 15 different locations.

Russian forces attacked energy generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported. The ministry also said Russia targeted workers at a thermal power plant near the border, though no casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the village of Manky and injured two others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 10 people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 713 attacks across 19 settlements in the region over the past day, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured eight people over the past day, including two children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The strikes hit critical and social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging 29 apartment buildings and 24 private houses, as well as other civilian sites, the regional administration said.