The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Anti-Kremlin militia claims to have reentered Russia's territory

by Dinara Khalilova May 29, 2023 11:44 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Volunteer Corps, one of the Russian militia groups fighting on Ukraine's side, claimed on May 29 that its members had reentered Russian territory.

"Yesterday, Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. The fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps congratulated them by successfully crossing the 'holey' state border once again," the group wrote on Telegram.

The Anti-Kremlin fighters published photos of armed men in a field allegedly located in Russia, but the pictures don't clearly indicate where they were taken.

The alleged incursion's aim will be evident "in the near future," the Russian Volunteer Corps added.

This is the third time over the last week that the anti-government group claims to have crossed into Russia.

On May 25, the fighters published a video saying they "are back in the Motherland" with what appeared to be a Russian post brunch in the background.

On May 22, the Russian Volunteer Corps and another similar group — the Free Russia Legion — claimed they had crossed into Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, and taken hold of bordering villages.

Russian authorities announced a "counter-terrorist operation" and evacuated residents from settlements near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said they had defeated what they called "Ukrainian formations," claiming to have "killed 70 combatants" and destroyed four armored combat vehicles and five trucks.

However, the Russian Volunteer Corps denied these claims. According to the group, its members wear MultiCam patterns, not the pixelated camouflage shown in the photo posted by Russian authorities.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.