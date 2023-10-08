Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Azerbaijani president proposes peace talks with Armenia in Georgia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2023 5:11 PM 2 min read
Azerbaijani servicepeople stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh's only land link with Armenia, on Dec. 26, 2022. (Tofik Babyev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has that proposed Georgia as a location for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the last episode of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in September.

The statement was made in a joint press statement with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, as reported by Azerbaijani state-owned agency Azertac.

The suggestion came after Azerbaijan and its close ally Turkey both decided not to attend planned peace talks between Baku and Yerevan on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit held on Oct. 5 in Granada, Spain.

Georgia, which borders both Armenia and Azerbaijan as the third former Soviet republic in the Caucasus, could serve as a mediator between the two countries, according to the communique.

Following a rapid Azerbaijani military offensive launched on Sept. 19, Karabakh authorities surrendered in a ceasefire mediated by Russia.

A formal decree was later signed, dissolving all official institutions of the breakaway state from Jan. 1, 2024.

Following Azerbaijan's victory, around 100,000 people have left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, a spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister said on Sept. 29.

Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as Azerbaijani territory but came under the de-facto control of Armenian separatists in 1991.

Since then, concerns remain high in Armenia that Baku might have designs on sovereign Armenian territory, particularly the southern region of Syunik, which Azerbaijan calls the Zangezur Corridor and which Aliyev often calls "Western Azerbaijan."

In September 2022, Azerbaijani forces conducted mass artillery attacks on Armenian military positions and civilian settlements in Armenian territory.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
