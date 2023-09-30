Media: Nearly 100,000 people have left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 29, 98,625 people have left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, a spokesperson for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said.

According to Armenian government statistics, 20,892 vehicles have crossed the Hakari Bridge, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to a 2015 census that counted the population at about 145,000, the figure represents over 80% of the entire ethnic Armenian population of the territory.

Following Azerbaijan's military offensive launched on Sept. 19 and advances into the territory held by the ethnic Armenian forces, authorities in the capital of Stepanakert (Khankendi in Azerbaijani) agreed to accept a ceasefire earlier on Sept. 20 mediated by Russia.

The president of the self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shakhramanyan, signed a decree on Sept. 28 dissolving all official institutions of the breakaway state from Jan. 1, 2024, Karabakh authorities announced.