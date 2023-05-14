Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air raid alert goes off in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 3:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 3:00 a.m. on May 14.

Late on May 13, during the Eurovision Song Contest, Russia launched missiles against Ukraine.

Late on May 13, in Ternopil, warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire as a result of Russia's attack. Two civilians were injured, according to the governor.

TVORCHI, the two-member band, which represented Ukraine at the Eurovision 2023, expressed support for their hometown Ternopil, which was attacked during their performance.

During the air raid alert late on May 13, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces were striking Kharkiv and the region. No additional information was provided at the time of the publication.

Update: 11 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka
The number of people injured in Russia’s May 13 attack on Kostiantynivka has increased to 11, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
