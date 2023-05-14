Air raid alert goes off in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 3:00 a.m. on May 14.

Late on May 13, during the Eurovision Song Contest, Russia launched missiles against Ukraine.

Late on May 13, in Ternopil, warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire as a result of Russia's attack. Two civilians were injured, according to the governor.

TVORCHI, the two-member band, which represented Ukraine at the Eurovision 2023, expressed support for their hometown Ternopil, which was attacked during their performance.

During the air raid alert late on May 13, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces were striking Kharkiv and the region. No additional information was provided at the time of the publication.