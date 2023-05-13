Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Sweden wins Eurovision 2023, Ukraine places 6th

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 2:09 AM 1 min read
Music duo Tvorchi of Ukraine appears on stage during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023 on May 13, 2023 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, northern England. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine came in sixth during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, while Swedish singer Loreen won the contest for a 2nd time with her song "Tattoo."

TVORCHI performed the song “Heart of Steel,” inspired by the Ukrainian defenders of the now-ruined city of Mariupol.

Traditionally, the event would have been held in Ukraine, following Kalush Orchestra’s win in 2022 with their song “Stephania.”

Due to Russia’s full-scale war, the contest was held in Liverpool, as the U.K. came in second place during the Eurovision 2022.

TVORCHI, the two-member band, was founded in 2018 by Ukrainian sound producer Andrew Hutsuliak and vocalist Jeffery Augustus Kenny.

The band expressed support for their hometown Ternopil, which was attacked during their performance. Two civilians were injured as a result of Russia's attack.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
