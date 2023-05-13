Sweden wins Eurovision 2023, Ukraine places 6th

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine came in sixth during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, while Swedish singer Loreen won the contest for a 2nd time with her song "Tattoo."

TVORCHI performed the song “Heart of Steel,” inspired by the Ukrainian defenders of the now-ruined city of Mariupol.

Traditionally, the event would have been held in Ukraine, following Kalush Orchestra’s win in 2022 with their song “Stephania.”

Due to Russia’s full-scale war, the contest was held in Liverpool, as the U.K. came in second place during the Eurovision 2022.

TVORCHI, the two-member band, was founded in 2018 by Ukrainian sound producer Andrew Hutsuliak and vocalist Jeffery Augustus Kenny.

The band expressed support for their hometown Ternopil, which was attacked during their performance. Two civilians were injured as a result of Russia's attack.