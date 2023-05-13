Update: 11 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's May 13 attack on Kostiantynivka has increased to 11, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russian shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast earlier on May 13 also killed two people, including a 15-year-old girl. Two teenagers are among those injured, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The attack demolished a private residence and damaged four apartment buildings, three homes, two shops, an administrative building and a cultural office.

This was the second day of heavy shelling for the town, Kyrylenko said.

Kostiantynivka is a town near Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces fighting around Bakhmut often come to Kostiantynivka to rest, eat and resupply. Donetsk Oblast is experiencing the highest number of casualties among the children, as it is the place of the most severe fighting.