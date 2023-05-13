Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 11 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 8:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's May 13 attack on Kostiantynivka has increased to 11, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russian shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast earlier on May 13 also killed two people, including a 15-year-old girl. Two teenagers are among those injured, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The attack demolished a private residence and damaged four apartment buildings, three homes, two shops, an administrative building and a cultural office.

This was the second day of heavy shelling for the town, Kyrylenko said.

Kostiantynivka is a town near Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces fighting around Bakhmut often come to Kostiantynivka to rest, eat and resupply. Donetsk Oblast is experiencing the highest number of casualties among the children, as it is the place of the most severe fighting.

Russian attacks on Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv oblasts injure 8 civilians on May 13
A 15-year-old boy was among the injured in the morning attack on a village in Kharkiv Oblast.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.