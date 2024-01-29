Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 8 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat January 29, 2024 7:54 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine shot down eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 29, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Azov Sea. Russian forces also used one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the Voronezh region of Russia, and three  S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from within Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories to target Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces mainly targeted Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne oblasts in the latest attack.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

Drone attacks are a near daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv would win faster if allowed to hit deep inside Russia with Western weapons, Navy commander says
Key developments on Jan. 28: * Sky News: Ukrainian Navy Commander signals Kyiv would win faster if there’s permission to fire Western weapons deep inside Russia * Germany’s finance minister says Europe must do more to support Ukraine * Washington Post: Russia aims to create new world order via a…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
11:16 PM

Stoltenberg: China is watching allies' resolve on Ukraine.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Washington to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill.In an interview with Fox News, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine and eventually adding it to the alliance would be a “good deal” for the U.S. and NATO, as Beijing is watching and taking note of the allies’ resolve.
