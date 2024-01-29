Air Force: Ukraine downs 8 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 29, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Azov Sea. Russian forces also used one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the Voronezh region of Russia, and three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from within Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories to target Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces mainly targeted Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne oblasts in the latest attack.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

Drone attacks are a near daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.