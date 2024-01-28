Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova January 28, 2024 7:55 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down four out of eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 28, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Azov Sea. Russian forces also used Iskander-M ballistic missile to target Poltava Oblast. The missile was launched from Voronezh region.

Russian attacks caused a fire at an industrial site in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, according to Governor Filip Pronin. Meanwhile, at least three missiles S-300 were launched at Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, according to the military.

Russian forces mainly targeted Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk obalsts in the latest attack.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
